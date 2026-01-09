Anthony Edwards: NBA's Rising Scoring Star

Anthony Edwards has etched his name among NBA legends as he became the third-youngest player in history to reach 10,000 career points. The milestone unfolded with a 13-foot fadeaway jumper during the Minnesota Timberwolves' victory against Cleveland.

At just 24 years old, Edwards joins an exclusive club featuring LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who reached this feat younger. Remarkably, only seven players, including greats like Kobe Bryant and Luka Doncic, have surpassed 10,000 points before 25.

Despite reaching such heights, Edwards remains humble, sharing his goal to continue growing. His coach, Chris Finch, reflects on his innate scoring ability that was apparent since his debut. Edwards has scored for the Timberwolves only behind Kevin Garnett and Karl-Anthony Towns.