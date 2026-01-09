Left Menu

Anthony Edwards: NBA's Rising Scoring Star

Anthony Edwards, the third-youngest NBA player to score 10,000 points, joins an elite group of players including LeBron James and Kevin Durant to reach this milestone before age 25. The Minnesota Timberwolves star achieved this in 412 games, showcasing his remarkable scoring ability early in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:23 IST
Anthony Edwards: NBA's Rising Scoring Star
  • Country:
  • United States

Anthony Edwards has etched his name among NBA legends as he became the third-youngest player in history to reach 10,000 career points. The milestone unfolded with a 13-foot fadeaway jumper during the Minnesota Timberwolves' victory against Cleveland.

At just 24 years old, Edwards joins an exclusive club featuring LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who reached this feat younger. Remarkably, only seven players, including greats like Kobe Bryant and Luka Doncic, have surpassed 10,000 points before 25.

Despite reaching such heights, Edwards remains humble, sharing his goal to continue growing. His coach, Chris Finch, reflects on his innate scoring ability that was apparent since his debut. Edwards has scored for the Timberwolves only behind Kevin Garnett and Karl-Anthony Towns.

TRENDING

1
JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

 India
2
Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East

Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East

 Bulgaria
3
Sagebrook Sparks Curiosity at Hyderabad's Enchanting Festival of Play

Sagebrook Sparks Curiosity at Hyderabad's Enchanting Festival of Play

 India
4
Revolutionizing Travel Bookings: Vervotech and ZealConnect Launch AI Reconfirmation Tool

Revolutionizing Travel Bookings: Vervotech and ZealConnect Launch AI Reconfi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026