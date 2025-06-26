French Government’s Pension Reform Amidst Political Tensions

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced plans to submit new pension reform legislation in the fall, aiming to integrate agreements reached between unions and employers after extensive negotiations.

The Prime Minister is tasked with the challenging process of bridging political divides, as he simultaneously outlines a strategy to implement 40 billion euros ($46.79 billion) in spending cuts for the 2026 fiscal year.

Bayrou's government is under significant pressure, facing a potential no-confidence vote due to ongoing disagreements surrounding the proposed pension reforms.

