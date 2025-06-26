French Government’s Pension Reform Amidst Political Tensions
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou plans to introduce new pension legislation this autumn, reflecting agreements between unions and employers. He is navigating political divisions and preparing for significant spending cuts for the 2026 budget, while possibly facing a no-confidence vote over pension reforms.
Paris | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:10 IST
- France
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced plans to submit new pension reform legislation in the fall, aiming to integrate agreements reached between unions and employers after extensive negotiations.
The Prime Minister is tasked with the challenging process of bridging political divides, as he simultaneously outlines a strategy to implement 40 billion euros ($46.79 billion) in spending cuts for the 2026 fiscal year.
Bayrou's government is under significant pressure, facing a potential no-confidence vote due to ongoing disagreements surrounding the proposed pension reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
