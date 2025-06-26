Israel's Foiled Plot: The Attempt on Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel's Defence Minister revealed the country would have targeted Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei during their recent conflict. Statements suggested Khamenei took drastic measures to evade capture. The conflict, marked by the elimination of key Iranian figures, ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, disclosed that during the recent 12-day war, there was an opportunity that the nation would have targeted Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, if possible.
Katz noted that Khamenei anticipated the threat, going underground and cutting contact with replacement commanders after several top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists were killed by Israel at the outset of the war on June 13.
Figures like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that Khamenei's life was at risk, as regime change seemed plausible before the conflict concluded with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
