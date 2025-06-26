Left Menu

Justice Department Scrutinizes UC Faculty Diversity Hiring Practices

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the University of California system's hiring practices to determine if efforts to enhance faculty diversity violate anti-discrimination laws. The probe examines allegations that hiring based on race and sex could breach Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, potentially escalating tensions with California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:32 IST
Justice Department Scrutinizes UC Faculty Diversity Hiring Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into the University of California system's hiring protocols to ascertain whether its faculty diversity initiatives contravene anti-discrimination statutes, according to a statement released on Thursday.

This inquiry represents the latest initiative by President Donald Trump's administration targeting higher education institutions, following its previous actions on campus antisemitism and attempts to halt research funding. The department's Civil Rights Division claims that the university's hiring practices factor in race and sex, prompting an investigation to evaluate their compliance with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Harmeet Dhillion, leading the Civil Rights Division, highlighted the potential legal risks of race- and sex-based hiring strategies. The University of California system's representative did not immediately respond to inquiries. The investigation concerns the university's strategic objectives, including boosting underrepresented minority and female faculty, potentially igniting another legal standoff between the Trump administration and California, a known liberal stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025