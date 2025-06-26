Justice Department Scrutinizes UC Faculty Diversity Hiring Practices
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the University of California system's hiring practices to determine if efforts to enhance faculty diversity violate anti-discrimination laws. The probe examines allegations that hiring based on race and sex could breach Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, potentially escalating tensions with California.
The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into the University of California system's hiring protocols to ascertain whether its faculty diversity initiatives contravene anti-discrimination statutes, according to a statement released on Thursday.
This inquiry represents the latest initiative by President Donald Trump's administration targeting higher education institutions, following its previous actions on campus antisemitism and attempts to halt research funding. The department's Civil Rights Division claims that the university's hiring practices factor in race and sex, prompting an investigation to evaluate their compliance with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
Harmeet Dhillion, leading the Civil Rights Division, highlighted the potential legal risks of race- and sex-based hiring strategies. The University of California system's representative did not immediately respond to inquiries. The investigation concerns the university's strategic objectives, including boosting underrepresented minority and female faculty, potentially igniting another legal standoff between the Trump administration and California, a known liberal stronghold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk and Donald Trump: The Billionaire Feud with Billion-Dollar Stakes
Donald Trump says Israeli attack on Iran over Tehran's nuclear program is not imminent but 'could very well happen,' report AP.
US President Donald Trump says Air India plane crash ''one of the worst in aviation history”.
President Donald Trump again urges Iran to reach a nuclear deal with US, warning attacks 'will only get worse!', reports AP.
Donald Trump urges all of Tehran to evacuate 'immediately' in new social media post as he says Iran can't have nuclear weapon, reports AP.