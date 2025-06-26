U.S. Shifts Focus: Potential Cutbacks on Global War Crimes Programs
The White House has recommended ending U.S. funding for numerous international war crimes accountability programs, sparking potential debates within the State Department. These programs, crucial for collecting evidence in nations like Ukraine, face uncertainty amidst shifting administration priorities toward an 'America First' focus, risking global human rights advocacy.
The White House has suggested terminating funding for nearly two dozen global war crimes and accountability initiatives, including efforts in Ukraine, according to insiders and internal documents seen by Reuters. This proposal originates from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) but allows room for a State Department appeal.
A contentious debate may arise between the OMB and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, concerning the potential continuation of crucial programs. These initiatives, present in countries such as Myanmar, Syria, and Ukraine, include vital work conducted by Global Rights Compliance and the Legal Action Network, pivotal in documenting war crimes.
The Trump administration's foreign aid cutbacks signal a de-prioritization of global human rights advocacy. Such changes threaten to derail efforts to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine, among others. While the programs don't directly handle Ukraine's military defense, they play a critical role in chronicling the ongoing conflict's atrocities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany Strengthens Defense Support for Ukraine Amid Escalating Conflict
Russia and Ukraine Swap Prisoners Amid Ongoing Conflict
U.S. State Department's Africa Policy Leader Departs Amid Transition
Germany Steers Away from Supplying Taurus Missiles to Ukraine
Grim Milestone: Over 1 Million Russian Casualties in Ukraine Conflict