The White House has suggested terminating funding for nearly two dozen global war crimes and accountability initiatives, including efforts in Ukraine, according to insiders and internal documents seen by Reuters. This proposal originates from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) but allows room for a State Department appeal.

A contentious debate may arise between the OMB and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, concerning the potential continuation of crucial programs. These initiatives, present in countries such as Myanmar, Syria, and Ukraine, include vital work conducted by Global Rights Compliance and the Legal Action Network, pivotal in documenting war crimes.

The Trump administration's foreign aid cutbacks signal a de-prioritization of global human rights advocacy. Such changes threaten to derail efforts to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine, among others. While the programs don't directly handle Ukraine's military defense, they play a critical role in chronicling the ongoing conflict's atrocities.

