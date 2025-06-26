U.S. Implements Visa Restrictions to Combat Drug Trafficking

In a decisive move to curb the influx of narcotics into the United States, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy on Thursday. The policy specifically targets drug traffickers alongside their families and close associates, aiming to hinder their entry into the country.

Marco Rubio, in his statement, emphasized that this policy does not only block traffickers from U.S. borders but serves as a potent deterrent against ongoing illegal operations. Through imposing these restrictions, the U.S. signals its intolerance towards those perpetuating drug-related crimes.

The State Department's initiative comes amid growing concerns over the spread of fentanyl and other illicit substances. Authorities hope this strategic policy will tighten loopholes often exploited by traffickers and bolster national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)