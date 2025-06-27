Left Menu

YS Sharmila's Bold Critique of Modi's Regime: An Undeclared Emergency?

YS Sharmila criticizes Prime Minister Modi, alleging an 'undeclared Emergency' in India for 11 years. She claims democratic institutions are weakened, national wealth benefits corporates, and communal tensions are heightened. She also addresses the alleged neglect of the Polavaram Project and double-engine governance issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eluru | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:18 IST
YS Sharmila's Bold Critique of Modi's Regime: An Undeclared Emergency?
Sharmila
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of presiding over an 'undeclared Emergency' for more than a decade, during a press conference.

Sharmila alleged that democratic institutions have crumbled under Modi's regime, with national resources being redirected to corporate interests and communal tensions left to fester. She drew sharp parallels between the Godhra train tragedy and the 1975 Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi.

The APCC president further criticized the BJP and its allies for their silence on the alleged dilution of the Polavaram Project, which is purportedly denied significant financial support. Highlighting the governance under Modi, she challenged its efficacy and underlined the issues faced by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025