YS Sharmila's Bold Critique of Modi's Regime: An Undeclared Emergency?

In a fiery critique, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of presiding over an 'undeclared Emergency' for more than a decade, during a press conference.

Sharmila alleged that democratic institutions have crumbled under Modi's regime, with national resources being redirected to corporate interests and communal tensions left to fester. She drew sharp parallels between the Godhra train tragedy and the 1975 Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi.

The APCC president further criticized the BJP and its allies for their silence on the alleged dilution of the Polavaram Project, which is purportedly denied significant financial support. Highlighting the governance under Modi, she challenged its efficacy and underlined the issues faced by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

