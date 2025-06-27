Left Menu

Political Chess Moves: Speculations Rise as Alliances Shift

TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai visited PMK leader Dr Ramadoss, sparking speculation about potential political realignments. Selvaperunthagai emphasized the health-focused nature of the visit, denying any alliance discussions. He criticized AIADMK's stance towards BJP, maintaining that DMK-led coalition remains strong ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Villupuram(Tn) | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:24 IST
Political Chess Moves: Speculations Rise as Alliances Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political speculations are swirling as TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai met with PMK leader Dr Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram. The meeting has triggered discussions on potential shifts in political alliances ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

Selvaperunthagai, however, clarified that his visit was solely to inquire about Ramadoss's health, dismissing any talks of alliance decisions as the prerogative of DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin. The TNCC chief underscored the stability of the DMK alliance and its prospects in forming the government again in 2026.

He also took a swipe at the opposition AIADMK for its lack of critique against the BJP and Hindu Munnani over remarks made about former Chief Minister C N Annadurai at a recent conference. On being questioned about Ramadoss's political stance, Selvaperunthagai described him as a seasoned politician capable of independent decision-making amid internal party disputes with his son.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025