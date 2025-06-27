Political Chess Moves: Speculations Rise as Alliances Shift

Political speculations are swirling as TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai met with PMK leader Dr Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram. The meeting has triggered discussions on potential shifts in political alliances ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

Selvaperunthagai, however, clarified that his visit was solely to inquire about Ramadoss's health, dismissing any talks of alliance decisions as the prerogative of DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin. The TNCC chief underscored the stability of the DMK alliance and its prospects in forming the government again in 2026.

He also took a swipe at the opposition AIADMK for its lack of critique against the BJP and Hindu Munnani over remarks made about former Chief Minister C N Annadurai at a recent conference. On being questioned about Ramadoss's political stance, Selvaperunthagai described him as a seasoned politician capable of independent decision-making amid internal party disputes with his son.

(With inputs from agencies.)