High-Stakes Trial: The Final Verdict for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

As the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs draws to a close, defense attorneys are working to persuade a Manhattan jury of their client's innocence regarding serious charges, including sex trafficking. The hip-hop mogul, known for his significant influence on American culture, stands accused by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors paint Combs as a figure who wielded 'power, violence, and fear' to maintain control over a criminal enterprise that involved the exploitation of two former girlfriends. Despite Combs' not guilty plea, he risks a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of the alleged crimes.

Throughout the proceedings, graphic testimonies have emerged, including descriptions of alleged 'Freak Off' parties involving drug use and sex, with Combs as a key participant. As deliberations loom, jurors will soon decide Combs' fate by unanimous vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)