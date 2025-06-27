Rwanda and Congo Poised for Milestone Peace Accord

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo are on the verge of formalizing a U.S.-facilitated peace agreement in Washington, its signing anticipated to herald an end to prolonged conflict that displaced countless residents.

Pivotal talks orchestrated by President Donald Trump's administration lead to this landmark accord designed to curb violence and attract significant Western investments into the mineral-abundant area, including tantalum, gold, and cobalt. Hosting the event, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will welcome both nations' foreign ministers for the signing ceremony at the Department of State, subsequently meeting President Trump at the White House.

Sources indicate another economic integration framework aiming to attract Western financial inputs is on the horizon, dependent on progress in Doha's parallel negotiations involving Congolese government forces and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group. Prior consent on key elements, including non-aggression and armed group disarmament, was reached last week, advancing the prospects of regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)