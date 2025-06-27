Union Agriculture Minister Calls for Rethink on Constitution's Preamble

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted there is no need for socialism in India, emphasizing that secularism is not intrinsic to Indian culture.

The remarks gain significance as the RSS advocated revisiting the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution's Preamble. It was revealed these terms were added during the Emergency without original consensus.

Chouhan strongly criticized the oppressive Emergency measures, reminding the public of the dark days under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and emphasizing that democracy should be learned from Narendra Modi's governance approach.

