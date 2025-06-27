Union Agriculture Minister Calls for Rethink on Constitution's Preamble
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan argued against socialism and secularism, terms included in India's Constitution during the Emergency. He supports the RSS's call to review them. Recalling Emergency's oppressive days, he criticized the Congress and advocated for learning democracy from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted there is no need for socialism in India, emphasizing that secularism is not intrinsic to Indian culture.
The remarks gain significance as the RSS advocated revisiting the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution's Preamble. It was revealed these terms were added during the Emergency without original consensus.
Chouhan strongly criticized the oppressive Emergency measures, reminding the public of the dark days under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and emphasizing that democracy should be learned from Narendra Modi's governance approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bomb Scare Forces Emergency Landing of Air India Flight
Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Landing for Air India Flight
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Return to Phuket Amid Security Alert
Bomb Threat Forces Air India Emergency Landing in Phuket
Bomb Threat Forces Air India Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Phuket