Left Menu

Union Agriculture Minister Calls for Rethink on Constitution's Preamble

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan argued against socialism and secularism, terms included in India's Constitution during the Emergency. He supports the RSS's call to review them. Recalling Emergency's oppressive days, he criticized the Congress and advocated for learning democracy from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:44 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Calls for Rethink on Constitution's Preamble
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted there is no need for socialism in India, emphasizing that secularism is not intrinsic to Indian culture.

The remarks gain significance as the RSS advocated revisiting the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution's Preamble. It was revealed these terms were added during the Emergency without original consensus.

Chouhan strongly criticized the oppressive Emergency measures, reminding the public of the dark days under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and emphasizing that democracy should be learned from Narendra Modi's governance approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025