Arrest Order Sparks Tension in Armenia's Revered Church

A fresh arrest order against Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan stirred commotion outside Armenia's famed church on Friday, as security forces clashed with a crowd near Yerevan, Armenia's capital. The action was part of claims accusing senior clerics of plotting to oust Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government.

Security teams later retreated, agreeing that Ajapahyan would discuss the accusations with Armenian Investigative Committee officials. This follows Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan's detention for similar charges. Both clergymen deny the allegations, which the Armenian church deems a disgraceful move against it by state authorities.

The conflict heightens as Armenia approaches elections, with Pashinyan alleging a thwarted clerical coup. The friction adds to Armenia's challenges, including renewed conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, raising geopolitical tensions and increasing ceasefire violations.

