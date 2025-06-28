Tensions Escalate in U.S. Domestic Policies and Global Relations

California may face escalating gasoline prices as the California Energy Commission recommends new rules to bolster fuel imports and halt refiner profit caps with major refinery closures on the horizon. The move aligns with Governor Gavin Newsom's push for energy transition adjustments by July 1.

President Trump interrupted U.S.-Canada trade dialogue due to Canada's tax on U.S. tech firms, sending bilateral relations into turmoil. Meanwhile, Tesla cannot evade a trial over a fatal accident involving its Autopilot system, potentially facing significant design defect claims.

In global relations, Sen. Wyden pressures U.S. Treasury on Russia sanctions clarity, while lawmakers pursue a probe into OnePlus's security risks. The FDA eases CAR-T therapy safety requirements, and executive orders aim to counter Chinese dominance in AI growth through U.S. energy enhancement.