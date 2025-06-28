Historic Victory: Zohran Mamdani's Path to NYC Mayoral Win

In a stunning upset, Zohran Mamdani emerged victorious in New York City's Democratic primary for mayor, defeating former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, is on track to become the city's first Asian American and Muslim mayor.

Mamdani, a Ugandan-born Indian immigrant who became a U.S. citizen in 2018, has excited South Asian and Muslim communities with his progressive platform. Despite initial doubts and his low-ranking start, his authenticity and community engagement have echoed widely, stirring political interest beyond New York's borders.

His primary win, marked by robust support from both affluent and working-class communities, underscores broader issues such as affordable housing and social justice, and showcases a changing political landscape in a city historically shaped by immigration and diversity. Mamdani's outspoken views have sparked both praise and criticism, particularly in discussions on international and economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)