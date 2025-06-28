Left Menu

Legacy of Economic Reforms: Remembering P V Narasimha Rao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, praising his leadership that catalyzed India's economic transformation during a critical period. Modi highlighted Rao's intellectual contributions and noted his posthumous Bharat Ratna award for pioneering economic reforms from 1991-96.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, recognizing his pivotal role in steering India's economic reforms during a crucial period in the nation's history.

PM Modi took to social media to highlight Rao's extraordinary intellect, wisdom, and widely admired scholarly nature, which played a pivotal role in India's development trajectory.

Rao's tenure from 1991 to 1996 is credited with transforming India's economy by opening it to private sector participation. This shift marked the beginning of a prolonged phase of growth. Rao was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna by Modi's government as a tribute to his enduring legacy.

