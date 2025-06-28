Left Menu

Delhi's Stark Reminder of the Emergency Era

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta critiqued the Emergency period as a time when India functioned as a prison, with civil rights suspended and opposition leaders incarcerated without trial. At a BJP event, she highlighted the disregarded Constitution under Congress rule and urged women to stay informed on political history.

In a sharp critique of the Emergency era, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described it as a time when the country functioned akin to a vast prison, with civil rights suspended and numerous opposition leaders incarcerated without trial.

Speaking at a mock parliament event organized by BJP's Mahila Morcha to commemorate 50 years since the Emergency, Gupta specifically targeted the Congress, accusing them of undermining constitutional integrity for political gain during that period under Indira Gandhi's governance.

She emphasized the importance of political awareness, urging women political workers to educate themselves on past and current events, to truly understand and relate to the issues affecting common citizens.

