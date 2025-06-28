Left Menu

Congress Workers Detained Amidst Controversial Protest Against BJP

Several Congress workers were detained during a protest outside the BJP headquarters, focusing on the handling of a controversial social media post comparing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler. The protest was led by allegations from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee against the BJP's official social media activities.

Updated: 28-06-2025 17:31 IST
Several Congress workers were preemptively detained on Saturday as they gathered outside the BJP headquarters in Malleswaram, protesting against alleged derogatory comments about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Police swiftly intervened when the protestors assembled, with a senior officer revealing that at least 20 individuals were taken into custody. This protest follows a recent FIR against the Karnataka BJP's social media handle for a contentious post comparing Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler.

The complaint, filed by KPCC general secretary S Manohar, highlighted a post from the BJP's official account, which insinuated unfavorable comparisons of Indira Gandhi with a 38-second video linked to the Emergency period.

