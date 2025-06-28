Bidya Devi Bhandari's Political Resurgence: A New Chapter in CPN-UML

Nepal's former President Bidya Devi Bhandari has made a significant return to active politics by renewing her membership with the ruling CPN-UML. The announcement was made during an event commemorating the 74th birth anniversary of her late husband, Madan Bhandari, a former leader of the same party.

Bhandari's reentry into politics has sparked speculation about her future role within the CPN-UML, potentially challenging current chairman Prime Minister K P Oli. Since stepping down from the presidency, Bhandari has been actively engaging with party leaders and members, raising discussions about her ambitions.

Her recent ten-day visit to China added a layer of intrigue to her political intentions, suggesting she seeks to bolster her influence. While her move has stirred debate due to its unusual nature for a former president, it remains a personal choice, according to analysts in Nepal.