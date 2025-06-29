BNP Rejects Proportional Representation Amid Political Turmoil

In a charged political climate, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has taken a strong stand against the introduction of a proportional representation system in the country's electoral process. This move comes after major Islamist parties and the newly-formed National Citizen Party (NCP) advocated for such a change during a large rally in the capital.

The BNP's spokesperson, Salahuddin Ahmed, criticized these demands, suggesting ulterior motives to delay or prevent national elections altogether. He asserted that the proportional representation system does not align with Bangladesh's political culture, echoing the party's longstanding skepticism towards recent demands by Islamist groups.

Amidst this debate, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, appointed to lead the interim government, has promised elections between December and June 2026. However, talks with BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman have led to an agreed election date in February 2026, highlighting the ongoing tensions and strategic negotiations shaping Bangladesh's political future.