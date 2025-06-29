Left Menu

BNP Rejects Proportional Representation Amid Political Turmoil

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) opposes the introduction of proportional representation in the electoral system, accusing proponents of wanting to delay or avoid elections. This stance follows demands from Islamist groups for PR implementation. Former PM Khaleda Zia's party remains critical of interim reforms by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-06-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 00:20 IST
BNP Rejects Proportional Representation Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a charged political climate, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has taken a strong stand against the introduction of a proportional representation system in the country's electoral process. This move comes after major Islamist parties and the newly-formed National Citizen Party (NCP) advocated for such a change during a large rally in the capital.

The BNP's spokesperson, Salahuddin Ahmed, criticized these demands, suggesting ulterior motives to delay or prevent national elections altogether. He asserted that the proportional representation system does not align with Bangladesh's political culture, echoing the party's longstanding skepticism towards recent demands by Islamist groups.

Amidst this debate, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, appointed to lead the interim government, has promised elections between December and June 2026. However, talks with BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman have led to an agreed election date in February 2026, highlighting the ongoing tensions and strategic negotiations shaping Bangladesh's political future.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025