World News Highlights: Power Plays and Protests Shape Global Headlines

A roundup of global news highlights Trump's recent Supreme Court victory, trade tensions with Canada, protests in Serbia and Venice, and more. Key events include Serbia's police clash with protesters, Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship, and international relations impacted by climate policies and missile launches.

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a partial victory for Donald Trump by curbing judicial powers but did not finalize the birthright citizenship debate. Trump's executive order aims to restrict this policy, drawing nationwide controversy and court challenges.

U.S.-Canada relations deteriorated as President Trump halted trade talks, reacting to Canada's taxation of U.S. tech firms. The abrupt move follows a previously optimistic G7 meeting where leaders planned a new economic agreement.

In Serbia, police clashed with anti-government protesters demanding early elections. Meanwhile, Venice witnessed protests against Jeff Bezos, adding a cultural twist to labor and housing issues in the city.

