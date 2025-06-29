Left Menu

AAP Suspends Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for Anti-Party Activities

The Aam Aadmi Party has suspended Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for five years due to alleged anti-party activities, following his critique of a Vigilance Bureau raid. Singh’s suspension was decided by the party's political affairs committee amid ongoing controversy over past case handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:42 IST
AAP Suspends Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for Anti-Party Activities
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a decisive stance by suspending Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for a period of five years, citing allegations of anti-party activities.

Singh, a former IPS officer, was suspended after he publicly criticized the execution of a Vigilance Bureau raid on the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. This incident is part of a larger probe into a disproportionate assets case.

The suspension, deliberated over by the AAP's political affairs committee, reflects internal party tensions. Singh has previously been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the handling of the 2015 sacrilege cases, adding layers to the intra-party dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025