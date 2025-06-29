AAP Suspends Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for Anti-Party Activities
The Aam Aadmi Party has suspended Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for five years due to alleged anti-party activities, following his critique of a Vigilance Bureau raid. Singh’s suspension was decided by the party's political affairs committee amid ongoing controversy over past case handling.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a decisive stance by suspending Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for a period of five years, citing allegations of anti-party activities.
Singh, a former IPS officer, was suspended after he publicly criticized the execution of a Vigilance Bureau raid on the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. This incident is part of a larger probe into a disproportionate assets case.
The suspension, deliberated over by the AAP's political affairs committee, reflects internal party tensions. Singh has previously been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the handling of the 2015 sacrilege cases, adding layers to the intra-party dynamics.
