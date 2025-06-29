Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Election Commission's Intensive Voter Verification in Bihar

RJD leader Manoj Jha criticizes the Election Commission for its Special Intensive Revision process, alleging it targets marginalized communities. The EC maintains the procedure fulfills constitutional duties. TMC's Derek O'Brien and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi accuse the EC of covertly introducing the NRC, raising concerns over voter disenfranchisement in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:38 IST
Controversy Surrounds Election Commission's Intensive Voter Verification in Bihar
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Manoj Kumar Jha, publicly criticized the Election Commission on Sunday for initiating its 'Special Intensive Revision' (SIR) to verify voter eligibility ahead of the Bihar elections. Jha claimed the procedure aims to 'reject' 37% of individuals, including the poor, dalits, and Muslims, who often visit their homes only during festivals.

The Election Commission defended its actions, stating the SIR process fulfills its mandate under Article 326 of the Constitution. According to the poll panel, Article 326 details who can be an elector, highlighting that SIR has started successfully in Bihar with participation from all political parties.

Criticism also came from leaders like Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, who likened the process to a 'back door' introduction of the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC). AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, echoed these concerns, warning that such moves could disenfranchise rightful Indian citizens, affecting public confidence in the Election Commission ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

