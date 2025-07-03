Defiant Reeves: Challenges and Determination in UK Finance

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves reaffirmed her commitment to her role on Thursday, despite acknowledging the difficulties she faces. Reeves, who notably appeared emotional in parliament, sparked worries about her tenure, affecting market dynamics.

"Is this job easy? Is it easy to turn around the economy? No, it's not," she admitted, yet confirmed her resolve to continue her work. The government's recent backtrack on welfare reforms has added pressure, impacting her budget plans.

Keir Starmer has offered his full backing, standing with Reeves at a healthcare policy launch. Addressing public concern, Reeves highlighted her dedication: "This is the job that I've always wanted to do. I'm proud of what I've delivered as Chancellor."

(With inputs from agencies.)