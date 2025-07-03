EU and US on Verge of Trade Accord Despite Unresolved Details

The European Union is poised for a potential trade agreement with the United States, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. However, von der Leyen cautioned that the EU is also preparing for the eventuality that a satisfactory deal may not be reached with the U.S. counterparts.

"We are ready for a deal. We want a negotiated solution. But at the same time, we're preparing for the possibility that no satisfactory agreement is reached," she stated during a press conference, reflecting a dual approach in their negotiations with the U.S.

This pragmatic stance underscores the complexity of international trade talks and the EU's commitment to securing a favorable outcome, even as uncertainties loom over the negotiation process between the EU and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)