EU and US on Verge of Trade Accord Despite Unresolved Details

The European Union is prepared for a potential trade agreement with the United States, as stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. While optimistic about a negotiated solution, the EU is simultaneously getting ready for the possibility of not reaching a satisfactory deal.

"We are ready for a deal. We want a negotiated solution. But at the same time, we're preparing for the possibility that no satisfactory agreement is reached," she stated during a press conference, reflecting a dual approach in their negotiations with the U.S.

This pragmatic stance underscores the complexity of international trade talks and the EU's commitment to securing a favorable outcome, even as uncertainties loom over the negotiation process between the EU and the United States.

