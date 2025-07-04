Left Menu

Over 400 Join NCP under the Leadership of Ajit Pawar and Dharmaraobaba Atram

04-07-2025
Grand Induction Ceremony in Mumbai Marks NCP's Growing Reach in Tribal Regions In a significant political development, more than 400 social and political workers from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts officially joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) during a grand induction ceremony held in Mumbai. The event took place at the Mahila Vikas Mandal near Mantralaya, Nariman Point, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar presiding as the chief guest.

Several senior leaders graced the occasion, including Nawab Malik, NCP State President Sunil Tatkare, former Cabinet Minister and current MLA Dharmaraobaba Atram, and MLA Shivajirao Garje. A large number of senior NCP office-bearers and workers were also in attendance.

This political development comes ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Municipal Council elections, and is seen as a major boost for NCP in the Vidarbha region, particularly in tribal and remote areas where the newly inducted members hail from.

The entire induction was held under the guidance and leadership of MLA Dharmaraobaba Atram, who is widely recognized for his grassroots public service, employment generation, and social commitment in the region.

Prominent new entrants include: Nitesh Narote, Laxman Veladi, Swami Godari, Chandraya Durgam, Satyam Pidgu, Mahesh Ade, Deepak Shankarlal Jaiswal, Nilesh Shyamrao Mankar, Rahul Ankush Devatale, Smt. Nutan Revatkar, Krishtayya Rangayya Portet, Sheikh Farzana Iftikhar, Sheikh Abdul Rauf Abdul Ghaffar, Shailendra Patwardhan, Vilas Sidam, Navras Sheikh, Jyoti Tai Sadmek, Surih Nana Janga, Pramod Vaidya, Anil Kerami, Vaishali Tat Palliwar, Bauddha Kumar Lonare, and Namdev Udan.

Speaking at the event, one of the senior inductees stated: "We have closely observed Dharmaraobaba Atram's selfless commitment to public service. His work in bringing real development to Gadchiroli and securing livelihoods for thousands is commendable. Inspired by his leadership and the development-driven vision of Ajit Dada Pawar and the Mahayuti government, we have decided to align with the NCP." The newly joined members pledged to spread the party's ideology and development agenda to every corner of Gadchiroli and Chandrapur, and to ensure that the NCP flag is raised in every upcoming election. The program also spotlighted Dharmaraobaba Atram's inspirational journey. Once held hostage by Naxalites for 17 days, Atram overcame this traumatic period and emerged as a symbol of resilience and grassroots leadership. He has since worked tirelessly to create employment opportunities, helping provide mining-related jobs to over 5,000 families in Gadchiroli.

This induction ceremony in Mumbai is a clear indicator of NCP's growing influence in Vidarbha, especially among tribal and rural communities, and reflects the rising trust in leaders like Dharmaraobaba Atram. The event is likely to play a decisive role in strengthening NCP's position in upcoming elections.

