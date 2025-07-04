Kerala CM to travel to US for medical check-ups

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will travel to the United States on Saturday for follow-up medical check-ups as part of his ongoing treatment, his office said.

He is expected to be away for around ten days, the office added on Friday, without providing further details.

Vijayan had previously visited the US for medical treatment in 2022.

According to sources, he is likely to chair the next cabinet meeting online.

