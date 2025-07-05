PM Modi departs for Argentina after concluding Trinidad and Tobago visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for Argentina in the third leg of his five-nation tour after concluding his two-day visit to Trinidad and Tobago during which the two countries inked six agreements to expand bilateral ties. Following talks between Prime Minister Modi and his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the two countries inked six agreements to shore up their cooperation in several sectors, including infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and culture.

The two leaders also explored potential collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and digital transformation, unified payments interface (UPI), capacity building and people-to-people exchanges.

Modi landed in Port of Spain on Thursday in the second leg of his five-nation tour. It was the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to this Caribbean island nation since 1999.

Prime Minister Modi is travelling to Argentina on a two-day visit at the invitation of Argentina President Javier Milei. Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance the India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties. The prime minister was conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago', becoming the first foreign leader to receive the Caribbean country's highest civilian honour.

This is the 25th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

Modi also addressed the Joint Assembly of Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago and said terrorism is the ''enemy of humanity'' as he underlined the need for standing united to deny terrorism any shelter or space. Modi said India brought the concerns of the Global South to the centre of global decision-making during its presidency of the G20.

Prime Minister Modi also announced that the Caribbean nation will be a priority nation for India.

Modi arrived here from Ghana, where he held talks with the country's top leadership and the two countries elevated their ties to the level of comprehensive partnership.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.

