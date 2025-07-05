Dalai Lama Hopes for a Long Life Amid Reincarnation Talks

The Dalai Lama has expressed his desire to live to over 130 years, hoping to surpass his previously mentioned age of 110. His remarks come amid discussions about his succession, which he addressed by assuring followers that he would reincarnate upon passing.

At a ceremony in Dharamshala, ahead of his 90th birthday, the Tibetan Buddhist leader spoke about his continued dedication to serving his people and the teachings of Buddha in exile. Despite living away from Tibet, he considers his life's work beneficial and meaningful.

China regards the Dalai Lama as a separatist and maintains it should approve his successor. However, the Dalai Lama asserts that the authority to recognize his reincarnation lies with the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a decision rooted in ensuring his spiritual legacy remains autonomous.

