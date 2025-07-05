Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Thackeray Cousins Reunite Over Language Issue

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray reunite publicly after 20 years, claiming Maharashtra's three-language formula aims to separate Mumbai from the state. The unity of Marathi people led to the government's rollback of the policy, sparking political implications amidst cultural controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:51 IST
Unity in Diversity: Thackeray Cousins Reunite Over Language Issue
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, in a rare appearance with cousin Uddhav Thackeray, argued that the recent three-language policy by Maharashtra's government could lead to separating Mumbai from the state. He credited the Marathi people's unity for pressuring officials to retract the controversial decision.

In celebrating the policy's withdrawal, the Thackerays organized a rally named 'Awaj Marathicha'. The event marked Raj and Uddhav's first shared public appearance in two decades, suggesting the policy unintentionally provided a unifying platform for the political family.

'This rollback showcases the power of collective action among Marathi people,' said Raj Thackeray, reiterating the threat he perceives against Maharashtra's territorial integrity amidst political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025