Unity in Diversity: Thackeray Cousins Reunite Over Language Issue

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, in a rare appearance with cousin Uddhav Thackeray, argued that the recent three-language policy by Maharashtra's government could lead to separating Mumbai from the state. He credited the Marathi people's unity for pressuring officials to retract the controversial decision.

In celebrating the policy's withdrawal, the Thackerays organized a rally named 'Awaj Marathicha'. The event marked Raj and Uddhav's first shared public appearance in two decades, suggesting the policy unintentionally provided a unifying platform for the political family.

'This rollback showcases the power of collective action among Marathi people,' said Raj Thackeray, reiterating the threat he perceives against Maharashtra's territorial integrity amidst political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)