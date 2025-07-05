BRICS Summit: Navigating Geopolitical Currents

The BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro is set to shape future geopolitical dynamics as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa convene, albeit without the presence of China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. Their absence turns the spotlight on Brazil's President Lula and India's Prime Minister Modi.

Amidst its growing membership, BRICS faces the challenge of aligning on global issues under a unified front. The group, which has historically critiqued Western-led global institutions, is at a crossroads of expanding its influence while dealing with internal differences.

Hosting the summit, Brazil aims to prioritize climate change, artificial intelligence, and global health on the agenda, providing a platform for Global South democracies to push for transformative global governance amidst current political and economic tensions.

