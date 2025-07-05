Left Menu

BRICS Summit: Navigating Geopolitical Currents

The BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro highlights strategic dynamics among Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. While addressing global economic and political issues, the absence of leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will shift focus to Brazil's President Lula and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BRICS faces challenges in unifying diverse membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:11 IST
BRICS Summit: Navigating Geopolitical Currents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro is set to shape future geopolitical dynamics as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa convene, albeit without the presence of China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. Their absence turns the spotlight on Brazil's President Lula and India's Prime Minister Modi.

Amidst its growing membership, BRICS faces the challenge of aligning on global issues under a unified front. The group, which has historically critiqued Western-led global institutions, is at a crossroads of expanding its influence while dealing with internal differences.

Hosting the summit, Brazil aims to prioritize climate change, artificial intelligence, and global health on the agenda, providing a platform for Global South democracies to push for transformative global governance amidst current political and economic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025