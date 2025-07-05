BJP Gears Up for National Leadership Change

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the cusp of appointing a new national president, as the groundwork for the election is nearly complete with the appointment of state presidents in 26 states. This move comes after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sparking internal discussions about potential candidates for this top organisational position.

Current BJP president JP Nadda's tenure, which officially ended in January 2023, was extended through June 2024 due to the general elections. However, further extensions have allowed him to sustain his role temporarily as the party evaluates its leadership options.

Prominent figures considered for the national president position include several party stalwarts and Union Ministers such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with BJP General Secretary Sunil Bansal and Vinod Tawde. The decision-making process emphasizes candidates' organisational experience, regional representation, and caste demographics.

To ensure a fair and structured election, the BJP plans to establish a Central Election Committee, tasked with overseeing the nomination, scrutiny, and voting procedures. This follows the party's ongoing internal organisational elections, commencing with appointing state unit heads nationwide.

According to party procedures, the election hierarchy begins with the selection of district presidents after mandal elections and culminates in the appointment of the national president, once state presidents are in place in over half the country's states. As of July 2, the BJP had finalized new state chiefs in numerous states and union territories as part of its second phase organisational revamp.

