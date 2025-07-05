Lalu Prasad's Legacy and Future: A Family Affair at RJD's Helm
Lalu Prasad was re-elected as the national president of the RJD during its 28th-anniversary celebration. A survey is underway to identify candidates for the Bihar assembly elections, with Prasad favoring his son Tejashwi as his political successor. Prasad, battling health issues, remains committed to his party.
Lalu Prasad has been re-elected as the national president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a party he established by splitting the Janata Dal. His re-election was announced at the party's 28th-anniversary celebration.
In his address to the national council, the 78-year-old leader highlighted ongoing efforts to select candidates for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. He mentioned that a survey is being conducted and that he would make the final decision in consultation with his son Tejashwi.
Despite health challenges, Prasad expressed unwavering dedication to the party and urged his colleagues from outside Bihar to bolster their efforts as the elections approach. His speech reflected confidence in his son Tejashwi's capabilities as a leader, indicating a political transition within the family.
