Bihar's Voter List Revision Sparks Political Concerns Amidst Poll Preparations

The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, has addressed concerns from opposition parties regarding the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The procedure aims to ensure a comprehensive and accurate voter list ahead of upcoming elections. Political parties have expressed fears of exclusion, but the election commission maintains transparency and ongoing dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firozabad | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Political tensions are rising in Bihar as opposition parties voice concern over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. In response, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assured that complaints are being heard and stressed the importance of updating the voter list as mandated by the Representation of People Act.

The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have raised doubts about the timing and intentions behind the revision, fearing potential manipulation through the state apparatus. The Election Commission, however, insists on transparency and regular communication with all political factions.

Reiterating efforts for meticulous voter verification, Kumar mentioned that thorough checks are being conducted for the first time since 2003, with substantial coordination from booth-level officers and agents to ensure every eligible citizen is included.

(With inputs from agencies.)

