Bihar's Voter List Revision Sparks Political Concerns Amidst Poll Preparations

Political tensions are rising in Bihar as opposition parties voice concern over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. In response, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assured that complaints are being heard and stressed the importance of updating the voter list as mandated by the Representation of People Act.

The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have raised doubts about the timing and intentions behind the revision, fearing potential manipulation through the state apparatus. The Election Commission, however, insists on transparency and regular communication with all political factions.

Reiterating efforts for meticulous voter verification, Kumar mentioned that thorough checks are being conducted for the first time since 2003, with substantial coordination from booth-level officers and agents to ensure every eligible citizen is included.

(With inputs from agencies.)