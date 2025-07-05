CPI(ML) Challenges English-Only Forms in Bihar Voter Roll Revision
The CPI(ML) has criticized the Election Commission's choice to issue voter registration forms in English during Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll. The party argues that this excludes many people from participating, urging the commission to address these concerns and ensure forms are available in Hindi.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has raised objections to the English-only voter registration forms provided during Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll. According to the CPI(ML), the use of English forms is making it difficult for people to fill them, thereby excluding a significant portion of the population.
In their letter to the Election Commission, the CPI(ML) argues that the unavailability of forms in Hindi contradicts the commission's claim of a well-planned exercise. Reports from districts like Bhojpur and Gopalganj reveal that citizens are being instructed to submit forms without necessary documents, adding to the confusion.
The CPI(ML) has called on the commission to address these issues promptly. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc has requested a halt to the revision process, warning it could lead to disenfranchisement and has termed it "vote-bandi."
