Left Menu

CPI(ML) Challenges English-Only Forms in Bihar Voter Roll Revision

The CPI(ML) has criticized the Election Commission's choice to issue voter registration forms in English during Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll. The party argues that this excludes many people from participating, urging the commission to address these concerns and ensure forms are available in Hindi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:51 IST
CPI(ML) Challenges English-Only Forms in Bihar Voter Roll Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has raised objections to the English-only voter registration forms provided during Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll. According to the CPI(ML), the use of English forms is making it difficult for people to fill them, thereby excluding a significant portion of the population.

In their letter to the Election Commission, the CPI(ML) argues that the unavailability of forms in Hindi contradicts the commission's claim of a well-planned exercise. Reports from districts like Bhojpur and Gopalganj reveal that citizens are being instructed to submit forms without necessary documents, adding to the confusion.

The CPI(ML) has called on the commission to address these issues promptly. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc has requested a halt to the revision process, warning it could lead to disenfranchisement and has termed it "vote-bandi."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025