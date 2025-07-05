Silent Solidarity: The Global Call to Power Down for Palestine

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has thrown its support behind the global 'Silence for Gaza' campaign, which urges individuals to turn off their mobile phones for half an hour daily from 9 pm to 9:30 pm. This symbolic act aims to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The Left party calls on citizens nationwide to participate in this form of digital resistance by abstaining from using mobile phones and engaging on social media during the designated time frame. By joining the campaign, the CPI(M) asserts solidarity with Palestinians and denounces the actions of Israel, labeling them as brutal and genocidal.

The CPI(M) highlights a UN report, 'From Economy of Occupation to Economy of Genocide,' which implicates multinational corporations in the Gaza conflict. It stresses the importance of holding these corporations accountable while advocating for digital disruption to combat surveillance capitalism fueling the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)