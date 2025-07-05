Left Menu

Silent Solidarity: The Global Call to Power Down for Palestine

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) supports the global 'Silence for Gaza' campaign, urging people to turn off mobile phones for 30 minutes daily as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians. The initiative highlights complicity of corporations in Israeli actions and promotes digital resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:59 IST
Silent Solidarity: The Global Call to Power Down for Palestine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has thrown its support behind the global 'Silence for Gaza' campaign, which urges individuals to turn off their mobile phones for half an hour daily from 9 pm to 9:30 pm. This symbolic act aims to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The Left party calls on citizens nationwide to participate in this form of digital resistance by abstaining from using mobile phones and engaging on social media during the designated time frame. By joining the campaign, the CPI(M) asserts solidarity with Palestinians and denounces the actions of Israel, labeling them as brutal and genocidal.

The CPI(M) highlights a UN report, 'From Economy of Occupation to Economy of Genocide,' which implicates multinational corporations in the Gaza conflict. It stresses the importance of holding these corporations accountable while advocating for digital disruption to combat surveillance capitalism fueling the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025