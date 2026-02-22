Controversy Ignites at Berlinale Amid Allegations of Genocide Support

During the Berlin Film Festival, a charged atmosphere arose after Palestinian-Syrian director Abdallah Al-Khatib accused Germany of being complicit in genocide in Gaza. Al-Khatib's statement came as he accepted an award, causing German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider to leave the event in protest.

This year's Berlinale, renowned for its political discourse, saw heightened tensions with frequent debates over Israeli actions in Gaza. Al-Khatib's comments reflect the sensitivity surrounding Israel in Germany, given the country's historical relations and policies concerning the Holocaust.

The incident has sparked discussions among human rights advocates and film circles, emphasizing the festival's political character. Other filmmakers and award recipients also used their platforms to voice solidarity with Palestinians, further highlighting the political divisions present at the event.