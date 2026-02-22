Left Menu

Controversy Ignites at Berlinale Amid Allegations of Genocide Support

At the Berlin Film Festival, Palestinian-Syrian director Abdallah Al-Khatib accused Germany of supporting genocide in Gaza, prompting a German minister to walk out. This incident highlighted the festival's political tensions, with discussions on Gaza's conflict prominent. The festival, known for its political stance, faced criticism for silence on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:12 IST
Controversy Ignites at Berlinale Amid Allegations of Genocide Support

During the Berlin Film Festival, a charged atmosphere arose after Palestinian-Syrian director Abdallah Al-Khatib accused Germany of being complicit in genocide in Gaza. Al-Khatib's statement came as he accepted an award, causing German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider to leave the event in protest.

This year's Berlinale, renowned for its political discourse, saw heightened tensions with frequent debates over Israeli actions in Gaza. Al-Khatib's comments reflect the sensitivity surrounding Israel in Germany, given the country's historical relations and policies concerning the Holocaust.

The incident has sparked discussions among human rights advocates and film circles, emphasizing the festival's political character. Other filmmakers and award recipients also used their platforms to voice solidarity with Palestinians, further highlighting the political divisions present at the event.

TRENDING

1
Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

 India
2
India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

 India
3
France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Masterclass

France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Masterclass

 Global
4
South Africa beat India by 76 runs in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa beat India by 76 runs in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026