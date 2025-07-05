Chhattisgarh's Vision: Empowering Panchayati Raj and Digital Leap

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai underscored the pivotal role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in rural development, marking the commencement of a crucial three-day training session in Raipur for district Panchayat leaders. Addressing the media, CM Sai stressed the significant duty resting with these leaders, prompting the organization of this workshop to enhance their effectiveness.

In another educational initiative focused on 'How to do Parliamentary Reporting', CM Sai highlighted the media's essential role in showcasing the efforts of legislators. He commended the newly elected MLAs for their diligence in representing their constituencies in the Assembly, with media coverage ensuring public awareness of their endeavors.

On digital initiatives, CM Sai reiterated Chhattisgarh's dedication to transformation through electronics and information technology, crucial to achieving the 'Viksit Chhattisgarh 2047' vision, part of PM Narendra Modi's broader 'Viksit Bharat 2047' plan. He directed expedited deployment of mobile towers and fiber optics in remote areas, advocating for robust digital infrastructure to enable transparent and accessible governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)