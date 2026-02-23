Goa's Rural Development Gets a Boost Under the Gram Samruddhi Yojana

On Monday, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant evaluated 131 project proposals under the state's rural development initiative, Goa Gram Samruddhi Yojana (GGSY). During a comprehensive review meeting, he declared augmented financial support to guarantee that development reaches all parts of Goa.

Key resolutions were made to prioritize recommendations from MLAs across the 40 Assembly constituencies, ensuring a project's execution in each area. The meeting underscored the commitment to equitable distribution and effective implementation of projects under GGSY.

The Chief Minister announced additional financial provisions beyond the existing Rs 20 crore allocation, aiming for the accelerated execution of public infrastructure and community development projects. Sawant reaffirmed the government's dedication to fostering stronger, interconnected communities throughout Goa.

