Goa's Rural Development Gets a Boost Under the Gram Samruddhi Yojana

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, reviewed 131 project proposals under the state's rural development scheme. With enhanced financial allocation, the Goa Gram Samruddhi Yojana aims to ensure equitable development across all constituencies. The initiative focuses on infrastructure and community projects, reinforcing Goa's balanced regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:26 IST
On Monday, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant evaluated 131 project proposals under the state's rural development initiative, Goa Gram Samruddhi Yojana (GGSY). During a comprehensive review meeting, he declared augmented financial support to guarantee that development reaches all parts of Goa.

Key resolutions were made to prioritize recommendations from MLAs across the 40 Assembly constituencies, ensuring a project's execution in each area. The meeting underscored the commitment to equitable distribution and effective implementation of projects under GGSY.

The Chief Minister announced additional financial provisions beyond the existing Rs 20 crore allocation, aiming for the accelerated execution of public infrastructure and community development projects. Sawant reaffirmed the government's dedication to fostering stronger, interconnected communities throughout Goa.

