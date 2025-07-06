BJP Manipur Honors Syama Prasad Mookerjee

In a tribute to one of its founding figures, the BJP's Manipur unit celebrated Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary with a ceremony at the party's local headquarters.

Amid floral tributes, state BJP president A Sharda Devi highlighted how Mookerjee's principles continue to guide the party's ideology and governance model.

Nevertheless, Devi remained reticent about discussing the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, declining to provide updates on the state's leadership or timeline for a popular government amid President's Rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)