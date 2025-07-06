Left Menu

BJP Manipur Honors Syama Prasad Mookerjee

The BJP unit in Manipur commemorated Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary, paying floral tributes at the party office in Imphal. BJP state president A Sharda Devi emphasized Mookerjee's enduring influence on the party's vision. Devi abstained from commenting on Manipur's ethnic crisis or the state's governance timeline.

Updated: 06-07-2025 21:33 IST
Syama Prasad Mookerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to one of its founding figures, the BJP's Manipur unit celebrated Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary with a ceremony at the party's local headquarters.

Amid floral tributes, state BJP president A Sharda Devi highlighted how Mookerjee's principles continue to guide the party's ideology and governance model.

Nevertheless, Devi remained reticent about discussing the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, declining to provide updates on the state's leadership or timeline for a popular government amid President's Rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

