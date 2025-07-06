Shake-Up in Ladakh: Key Leaders Exit Apex Body Mid-Talks

Political turbulence has hit the Leh Apex Body (LAB) as two prominent leaders resigned amid crucial negotiations with the central government. Their departure comes as the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) push for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang announced his resignation, citing an aversion to partisan interests, while Congress leader Nawang Rigzin Jora also withdrew, albeit with a commitment that his party would remain engaged. This development introduces new complexities in the dialogues with the Centre.

Despite the leadership changes, the efforts for job reservations, parliamentary seats, and cultural protections continue. Recent policy shifts, including job quotas and official languages in Ladakh, underline the region's strategic importance as discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs remain ongoing.

