Shake-Up in Ladakh: Key Leaders Exit Apex Body Mid-Talks
Two top leaders have resigned from the Leh Apex Body, which is in talks with the Centre for Ladakh's statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang and Congress leader Nawang Rigzin Jora stepped down, though Jora affirmed his party's continued involvement in the efforts.
- Country:
- India
Political turbulence has hit the Leh Apex Body (LAB) as two prominent leaders resigned amid crucial negotiations with the central government. Their departure comes as the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) push for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang announced his resignation, citing an aversion to partisan interests, while Congress leader Nawang Rigzin Jora also withdrew, albeit with a commitment that his party would remain engaged. This development introduces new complexities in the dialogues with the Centre.
Despite the leadership changes, the efforts for job reservations, parliamentary seats, and cultural protections continue. Recent policy shifts, including job quotas and official languages in Ladakh, underline the region's strategic importance as discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs remain ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)