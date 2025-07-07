Global Diplomacy: Jaishankar's Key Meetings at BRICS Summit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in crucial diplomatic conversations with foreign ministers from Russia, Iran, and Mexico during the 17th BRICS Summit held in Brazil.

In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussions centered on bilateral cooperation, West Asia, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration between India and Russia in addressing global challenges.

Jaishankar also met with Iran's Seyed Abbas Araghchi to deliberate on regional developments, while talks with Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, emphasized enhancing bilateral partnerships in health, technology, and space sectors. The expanded and influential BRICS group now represents substantial portions of the global population, GDP, and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)