Shiv Sena MP Criticizes BJP Over Language Row Amid Rising Tensions

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has taken a strong stand against BJP's Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar, criticizing his comparison of violence in the Hindi-Marathi language dispute to a terror attack in Pahalgam. Raut condemned the remarks, stating they reflected a skewed perspective within BJP.

Shelar had earlier voiced distress over incidents where individuals were targeted for their language or religion, likening them to the Pahalgam attack that saw Hindus killed based on their faith. He expressed concern over the pain such language and identity-based violence causes.

The controversy has led to unrest in Maharashtra, including vandalism at the office of entrepreneur Sushil Kedia and violence against a shop owner over language issues. As tensions escalate, five MNS workers have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)