Political Turbulence: Trump's Outrage Over Musk's 'American Party'

US President Donald Trump has voiced strong disapproval of Elon Musk's move to establish a new political faction, the 'American Party.' Describing the act as 'ridiculous,' Trump, in conversation with reporters, asserted that Musk has deviated significantly from his earlier political alignment.

Trump, a proponent of the two-party system, argued that third parties historically breed confusion. He suggested Musk's decision is rooted in frustration over potential cuts to electric vehicle subsidies, indicating personal gain as a motive.

Once a close ally and adviser to Trump, Musk has recently confronted the administration over fiscal policies, contributing to a deteriorated relationship. While Musk champions a new fiscally conservative approach, Trump maintains skepticism towards the efficacy of third-party endeavors in the US political landscape.

