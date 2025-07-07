Political Turbulence: Trump's Outrage Over Musk's 'American Party'
US President Trump criticized Elon Musk for founding a new political entity, the 'American Party.' Musk's decision has led to a public fallout between the two, highlighting differences over fiscal policies and political allegiance. Trump believes third parties create chaos, while Musk seeks fiscal conservativism.
US President Donald Trump has voiced strong disapproval of Elon Musk's move to establish a new political faction, the 'American Party.' Describing the act as 'ridiculous,' Trump, in conversation with reporters, asserted that Musk has deviated significantly from his earlier political alignment.
Trump, a proponent of the two-party system, argued that third parties historically breed confusion. He suggested Musk's decision is rooted in frustration over potential cuts to electric vehicle subsidies, indicating personal gain as a motive.
Once a close ally and adviser to Trump, Musk has recently confronted the administration over fiscal policies, contributing to a deteriorated relationship. While Musk champions a new fiscally conservative approach, Trump maintains skepticism towards the efficacy of third-party endeavors in the US political landscape.
