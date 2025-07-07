Left Menu

Political Turbulence: Trump's Outrage Over Musk's 'American Party'

US President Trump criticized Elon Musk for founding a new political entity, the 'American Party.' Musk's decision has led to a public fallout between the two, highlighting differences over fiscal policies and political allegiance. Trump believes third parties create chaos, while Musk seeks fiscal conservativism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:07 IST
Political Turbulence: Trump's Outrage Over Musk's 'American Party'

US President Donald Trump has voiced strong disapproval of Elon Musk's move to establish a new political faction, the 'American Party.' Describing the act as 'ridiculous,' Trump, in conversation with reporters, asserted that Musk has deviated significantly from his earlier political alignment.

Trump, a proponent of the two-party system, argued that third parties historically breed confusion. He suggested Musk's decision is rooted in frustration over potential cuts to electric vehicle subsidies, indicating personal gain as a motive.

Once a close ally and adviser to Trump, Musk has recently confronted the administration over fiscal policies, contributing to a deteriorated relationship. While Musk champions a new fiscally conservative approach, Trump maintains skepticism towards the efficacy of third-party endeavors in the US political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025