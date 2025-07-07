Elon Musk Launches the 'America Party' Amidst Political Clash with Trump

Elon Musk has launched a new political party named the 'America Party' as a direct response to President Donald Trump's controversial tax and spending bill. This new development follows a series of heated exchanges between Musk and Trump, signaling a major shift in U.S. politics.

The friction began when Musk, a former ally of Trump, publicly criticized the spending bill, calling it a 'pork-filled Congressional abomination.' In return, Trump expressed disappointment in Musk and acknowledged their relationship's decline, even suggesting government contracts with Musk might be reviewed.

Musk's deepening political involvement has stirred concerns among Tesla investors about potential distraction from his automotive ventures. Nevertheless, Musk is resolute in his mission to unseat Republican lawmakers who supported the bill, asserting a need to represent the 80% in the middle of American politics.

