Karnataka BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes CM Siddaramaiah, Cites Political Instability
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra criticized CM Siddaramaiah's leadership, asserting that Congress MLAs and citizens have lost confidence. He highlighted the state's financial collapse and blamed political instability for development issues. Vijayendra claimed communal tensions are mismanaged and condemned the government's neglect in the Hassan district.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique of the current government, Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra declared a loss of confidence in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from both Congress MLAs and the state's populace. Addressing the media, Vijayendra emphasized that any change in leadership would not affect the people or the political scenario.
Vijayendra alarmingly noted the state's financial instability under Siddaramaiah's leadership, suggesting that no leader could facilitate development in such a climate. He lamented that political instability is obstructing Karnataka's progress, highlighting frequent visits by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, amid internal support for Deputy CM DK Shivakumar from 100 MLAs.
On matters of law and order, Vijayendra condemned the government's handling, citing malicious incidents aimed at fomenting religious discord. He voiced concerns over the administration's neglect in Hassan, where a series of deaths have occurred without any ministerial visitation, underscoring government irresponsibility and public disillusionment with the ruling party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Siddaramaiah's Diplomatic Mission: Capital Talks
Siddaramaiah Champions Development and Criticizes BJP at Raichur Event
Sikkim Governor Updates President on State Progress; CM Siddaramaiah Meets Aamir Khan
Internal Rift in Karnataka Congress: CM Siddaramaiah to Address MLA Concerns
Internal Strife Hits Karnataka Congress: CM Siddaramaiah in Damage Control Mode