Karnataka BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes CM Siddaramaiah, Cites Political Instability

In a scathing critique of the current government, Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra declared a loss of confidence in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from both Congress MLAs and the state's populace. Addressing the media, Vijayendra emphasized that any change in leadership would not affect the people or the political scenario.

Vijayendra alarmingly noted the state's financial instability under Siddaramaiah's leadership, suggesting that no leader could facilitate development in such a climate. He lamented that political instability is obstructing Karnataka's progress, highlighting frequent visits by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, amid internal support for Deputy CM DK Shivakumar from 100 MLAs.

On matters of law and order, Vijayendra condemned the government's handling, citing malicious incidents aimed at fomenting religious discord. He voiced concerns over the administration's neglect in Hassan, where a series of deaths have occurred without any ministerial visitation, underscoring government irresponsibility and public disillusionment with the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)