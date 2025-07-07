Yogi Adityanath Commands Flawless Preparations for Kanwar Yatra 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath undertook a thorough review on Monday of preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. He conducted a comprehensive aerial survey from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad to Bijnor, assessing the entire yatra route. Adityanath issued explicit instructions to officials emphasizing the need for seamless arrangements, the security of devotees, and the utmost respect for their religious sentiments.

The Chief Minister laid particular emphasis on preserving the yatra's sanctity, ensuring that the fervor and devotion of lakhs of devotees remain undisturbed. He directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any attempt to tarnish the sanctity of the yatra, especially in regards to food defilement or other disrespectful acts. Adityanath stressed that individuals disrupting the yatra must face stringent consequences to maintain its sacred nature, acknowledging that the procession's environment must remain peaceful and orderly.

Adityanath placed top priority on ensuring the convenience of devotees, instructing officials to make comprehensive arrangements for tents, food, and essential facilities along the route. He stipulated that cleanliness, electricity, and lighting should adhere to the highest standards. Additionally, the Chief Minister asked for the provision of proper rest areas and clean drinking water. Involving voluntary organizations and social groups was also emphasized to bolster support for these arrangements. Devotees partake in the Kanwar Yatra by collecting river water and offering it at Lord Shiva's shrines, engaging in worship, fasting, and pilgrimage across the nation, dedicated to the deity.

