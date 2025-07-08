Marathi Pride Protest Erupts in Mira Bhayandar
A protest rally organized by the MNS and social groups in Mira Bhayandar, Thane district, defends Marathi pride following a language-related attack. Shiv Sena and NCP joined the rally amid tense scenes, police detentions, and political interventions. The language issue has intensified ahead of civic polls.
- Country:
- India
In a powerful show of unity, hundreds joined a protest march organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to defend Marathi pride in Mira Bhayandar, amid political tensions following an attack on a shopkeeper over language issues.
Amid intense scenes, leaders from Shiv Sena and NCP participated, even as police detentions and dramatic street confrontations ensued. MNS's insistence on a specific protest route led to law and order concerns, which were later addressed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The gathering underscored growing political friction over language policies, sparking criticism against the BJP-led government and reviving old alliances between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray as the issue heats up ahead of the civic polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
