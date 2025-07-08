Odisha Leaders Condole Railway Minister's Loss: A Community United in Grief

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati have expressed their condolences following the death of Daulal Vaishnaw, the father of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Daulal Vaishnaw passed away at 11.52 am at AIIMS Jodhpur after being critically ill for several days. Majhi conveyed his sorrow on social media, imploring divine strength for the grieving family.

Governor Kambhampati and opposition leader Naveen Patnaik also extended their support and prayers, underlining the state's solidarity with the minister during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)