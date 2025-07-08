Left Menu

Opposition Walks Out: Accusations of Democracy Undermined in Goa Legislative Assembly

Opposition MLAs in Goa walked out of the Business Advisory Committee meeting, accusing the BJP government of pushing its agenda. They criticized Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar for allegedly favoring the government. The opposition claimed their concerns were ignored and lamented the lack of opportunities to discuss issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic development, Opposition MLAs exited the Business Advisory Committee meeting ahead of the critical monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, accusing the BJP government of forcefully advancing its agenda.

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the opposition was not being unfairly treated. The budget will be passed during the session from July 21 to August 8.

Opposition leaders, including Yuri Alemao and Vijai Sardesai, voiced their concerns but claimed that the questions favored the ruling party. The situation highlights ongoing tensions as the opposition strives for a more balanced representation in legislative affairs.

