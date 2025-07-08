Left Menu

Armenia's Political Storm: Corruption Charges Rock Opposition

Senior members of Armenia's pro-Russian opposition coalition face corruption charges, sparking political tensions. Members Seyran Ohanyan and Artsvik Minasyan are accused of misuse of power, with another member, Artur Sargsyan, charged with coup involvement. All deny wrongdoing as Armenia balances closer ties with the West and strained relations with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:14 IST
Armenia's Political Storm: Corruption Charges Rock Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in Armenia's political landscape, two senior politicians from a pro-Russian opposition group have been indicted for corruption on Tuesday. The authorities are also preparing to charge another MP from the same coalition, igniting claims of politically motivated actions by opposition factions.

The indicted politicians, Seyran Ohanyan and Artsvik Minasyan, belong to the Armenia Alliance, a parliamentary faction led by former President Robert Kocharyan. This comes amid a major geopolitical shift in Armenia, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is steering the country towards stronger ties with the European Union and distancing from Russia.

Ohanyan faces allegations of abuse of power, bribery, and money laundering related to a land acquisition scheme, while Minasyan is accused of authorizing the illicit transaction. Meanwhile, Artur Sargsyan is charged in connection with an attempted coup allegedly backed by a detained cleric. As political tensions mount, next year's elections loom over Armenia's charged atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025