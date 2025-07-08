Armenia's Political Storm: Corruption Charges Rock Opposition

In a significant development in Armenia's political landscape, two senior politicians from a pro-Russian opposition group have been indicted for corruption on Tuesday. The authorities are also preparing to charge another MP from the same coalition, igniting claims of politically motivated actions by opposition factions.

The indicted politicians, Seyran Ohanyan and Artsvik Minasyan, belong to the Armenia Alliance, a parliamentary faction led by former President Robert Kocharyan. This comes amid a major geopolitical shift in Armenia, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is steering the country towards stronger ties with the European Union and distancing from Russia.

Ohanyan faces allegations of abuse of power, bribery, and money laundering related to a land acquisition scheme, while Minasyan is accused of authorizing the illicit transaction. Meanwhile, Artur Sargsyan is charged in connection with an attempted coup allegedly backed by a detained cleric. As political tensions mount, next year's elections loom over Armenia's charged atmosphere.

